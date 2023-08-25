Litchfield looking forward to staking his claim for league starts at Saints

The 21-year-old centre has started on nine occasions, but none of those have come in the Gallagher Premiership.

Instead, Litchfield's first-15 involvement has been limited to the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he knows that competition can now provide a real platform to league action in the weeks ahead.

Tom Litchfield is looking forward to the new season (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

That is because Saints will start the new campaign with five cup matches before the Premiership opener at Sale Sharks on October 15.

And if Litchfield can catch the eye, he can truly challenge for a centre starting spot at the AJ Bell Stadium.

"That Prem start has eluded me so that's definitely one of the targets I have to tick off this year," Litchfield said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me this season, it's about how consistently I can get into that 23.

"I've been in and around it, on the cusp, so hopefully I can get a lot of involvements this year.

"Hopefully I can be involved in a lot of those cup games and give myself a bit of a boost.

"Hopefully the coaches will see me play a lot in the first few matches and that can put me in good stead to be in and around it at the start of the league campaign."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Litchfield won't be putting any pressure on himself to achieve his goals too quickly.

He knows patience is key and while he would love to be like fellow Academy product Fraser Dingwall, who has 104 Saints appearances to his name at the age of just 24, he recognises that not everyone follows the same path in their progression.

"Of course everyone is a bit different and they come through at different times," Litchfield said.

"Someone like Dingers, who is so experienced at a young age and had a lot of game time, is someone you aim to emulate but I'm not too concerned about doing it all really early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will come when it comes and hopefully I can get some more first-team minutes under my belt this season.

"For me, it's a lot to do with consistency.

"If I get a few minutes at the start of the season, it's about how consistent I can be with it.

"Hopefully it will put me in a good place to be in that 23 when it comes to the league campaign."

Litchfield has been working hard at all aspects of his game during pre-season, and he is already feeling the benefit of the arrival of new defence coach Lee Radford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been working with Radders on a bit of defensive stuff," he said.

"He's been really helpful for me and everyone in really putting a big emphasis on our defence and a lot of one-on-one stuff, making decisions and staying alive.

"I'm always working on my ball carrying, getting the team moving forward because that's what I can bring so I'm always trying to get better in that area."

Across the board, the Saints squad have been trying to add extra power to their game this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because while they already have the skill, they felt they were lacking some substance during the winter months last season.

"It's been a bit different this pre-season because there's been a bit of a gym focus for us," Litchfield explained.

"There's been a lot less running but as we're getting towards the season now, we're doing a lot more running.

"We've been focusing on everyone putting on a big more size, which is what we need this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's something that me and the S&C group have looked at in terms of where the balance is between keeping the speed you need in the backs but also being as big as I can while being able to carry it around.

"I've put on a little bit of size, not too much though because otherwise I wouldn't be able to move.

"It's important to have that balance where you're still effective on the ball, not too slow and you can chase down a player or two if you need to."

One man who hasn't needed much work on his power game is Burger Odendaal, the South African centre who has arrived at Saints this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He brings vast experience with him, and that is something Litchfield believes can help his own game.

"Burger's been great, he's settled in really well," Litchfield said.

"He's obviously a very experienced player who has played at lots of good clubs and at a great level so he just adds to the really healthy competition we have in the centres.

"I think we're pretty similar, both big centres but he's got a lot of finer skills as well so he's definitely someone I want to pick some stuff up from."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Litchfield will get his first chance to impress ahead of the new season this weekend as Saints take on Bedford Blues in the pre-season opener at Goldington Road.

It is a ground Litchfield certainly knows well as he was born in Bedford, grew up a fan of the Blues and has played for the club as part of dual-registration with Saints.

"I'm a Bedford lad, always watched them when I was younger so it was pretty cool to have that link with Bedford," Litchfield said.

"It's been great for me and some of the other lads to get some game time down there. Some academy lads at other clubs wouldn't get that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saints and Bedford are really paving the way for young lads to get some regular game time and it helps both the Saints lads and the Bedford lads.

"It's been really beneficial for us and great for me to be involved with Bedford, a team I've watched growing up, and I get to play against them now.

"Bedford play a very similar style to Northampton, and the speed and physicality is there so it's a great level to put your hand up to get some more minutes with the Saints.