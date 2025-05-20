Lions team-mates full of praise for Saints star Pollock

Henry Pollock (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Henry Pollock has received glowing praise from his British & Irish Lions team-mates after linking up with the squad for the first time last Sunday.

Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman got a chance to attend the Lions camp the day after helping Saints to beat Saracens.

They were not at day two, which took place on Monday, as they were back at Saints, preparing for Saturday's Investec Champions Cup final.

But Pollock didn't need long to make a big impression on the men he will tour Australia with this summer.

Scotland stars Sione Tuipulotu and Pierre Schoeman, and England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie have been hugely impressed with Pollock.

Glasgow Warriors centre Tuipulotu told Sky Sports: "I met Henry when I was hurt and doing the commercial bits at Twickenham. He was just starting his rise then, he hadn't debuted for England then - he debuted the following week against Wales.

"I met the man before I met the rugby player and everything that's happened since then, I'm just stoked for him.

"His personality is something that is so good for rugby and as a fellow athlete as well, I understand that personality. He just backs himself and I think that's amazing.

"I know from playing professional sport, they are the players you want to play with because they're the ones who will stand up, they're the ones who will put themselves out there to be criticised. They're the players you want to play with because they don't care.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know him off the field a bit more."

Edinburgh prop Schoeman said: "It's brilliant. He's set the standard of be yourself, back yourself and if you're old enough, you're good enough.

"That comes down to your mentality and the body flows where the mind goes.

"If you think you're good enough then do it.

"He's brilliant and we had a chat - he's an excellent bloke.

"I'm really proud of him and I'm stoked for his journey.

"He can (contribute to the Test matches) massively.

"His energy on and off the pitch, the bloke adds value to the group."

Sale Sharks hooker Cowan-Dickie said: "It's hats off to him. He's put in the graft, he's performed on big stages.

"He's got the hype around him at the moment, and he's performed to that hype.

"He's deserved the call-up as much as anyone else has.

"I hope he shows what he's shown during the Six Nations in training and then maybe he can get some game minutes.

"He's a top lad.

"He's still young and not everyone has that fire, but he feels like he's got something to prove, being so young.

"He's going to train hard and anything can happen.

"Players his age just see things differently and I don't think he sees it as an expectation or a fear. He's just going with it.

"He's showing us what he can do on the field week in, week out - and I don't think it will change going into this tour."