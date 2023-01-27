Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 2pm

Alex Coles scored against Leicester back in September

Weather forecast: 6c, cloudy

Live television coverage: BT Sport 2

Referee: Wayne Barnes

Leicester Tigers: Burns; Watson, Scott, Porter, Potter; Pollard, Edwards; Whitcombe, Montoya, Hurd; Wells, Snyman; Liebenberg (c), Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, West, Richardson, Martin, Cracknell, Whiteley, Gopperth, Simmons.

Saints: Ramm; Skosan, Proctor, Hutchinson, Sleightholme; Furbank (c), James; A Waller, Haywood, Hill; Moon, Coles; Scott-Young, Hinkley, Augustus.

Replacements: R Smith, E Waller, Petch, Nansen, Wilkins, Graham, Braley, Litchfield.

Not considered for selection: Tom Collins, Fraser Dingwall, James Fish, Emmanuel Iyogun, Courtney Lawes, Joel Matavesi, Sam Matavesi and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

International duty: Tommy Freeman, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, David Ribbans, and Fin Smith (all England).

Most recent meeting: Saturday, September 24, 2022: Saints 21 Leicester Tigers 41 (Gallagher Premiership)

Tom’s preview: Much has changed since Saints last met Leicester Tigers, but one thing always remains the same.

Dan Biggar may have moved to Toulon and Steve Borthwick may have swapped his role as Leicester boss for the England job, but derby day is still as crucial as ever.

Unfortunately, no one told the schedulers that as this game will once again be played without its England stars, who have been at the Red Rose training camp this week.

Of course exceptions can’t be made for certain games – that would be unfair – but it does feel crazy that a match of this magnitude continues to clash with England commitments.

When you are trying to sell a league, you need the jewels in its crown to shine bright.

But the East Midlands derby, a real diamond fixture, has been far from polished in recent years.

The missing men are frustrated, with Saints skipper Lewis Ludlam admitting last weekend that it is such a shame to be absent when you are desperate to be driving your club forward.

It is something that as the years go on, the Premiership must address, to stop it looking like international rugby’s poorer relation.

The league needs prestige to attract fans, and a derby-day battle at Mattioli Woods Welford Road really does help to build excitement in the product.

But it is a harder sell when so many poster boys are missing.

That said, how much this fixture means will never be tarnished for the fans who enjoy it, or endure it, so much.

Once again, these two teams meet in a match that means a huge amount, not only because of local bragging rights but because of Premiership aspirations.

Tigers ended Saints’ title bid last season, winning a semi-final in which the black, green and gold enjoyed such a dominant first half but failed to finish their chances.

Leicester of course went on to Twickenham, seeing off Saracens to secure the silverware.

It rubbed salt in the wounds of Saints, who had so many chances to put a spanner in the works of their rivals but ultimately failed.

And though this Saturday’s game is not of the knockout variety, it still carries such weight.

The two teams are level on points in an ultra-competitive Premiership table.

And with Saints having lost their past three matches in all competitions, it would be such a shot in the arm for them if they could find a way to win this weekend.

To do that, they will have to match the Tigers physicality, and take their chances when they come.

They will have to defend better and keep their discipline, things they have really struggled with in recent times.

And those problems are only amplified in the heat of a derby-day battle if you fail to get it right.

It is another tough test in a season full of them for Saints.

But if they are to stand any chance of getting anything out of this game and this campaign, they will need to start passing these tests sooner rather than later.

And what a day this would be to do it.

