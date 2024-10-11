Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints: Full team news for the derby-day clash

Archie McParland (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Archie McParland will start for Saints against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

The 19-year-old, whose only previous Gallagher Premiership start came at Bristol Bears back in March, gets the nod with Alex Mitchell (neck) and Tom James (concussion protocol) forced to miss out this weekend.

Jake Garside will provide scrum-half cover from the bench.

Saints are currently dealing with numerous injury issues, with Fraser Dingwall now added to an injury list that also includes the likes of Juarno Augustus, Alex Coles, Callum Hunter-Hill and Burger Odendaal.

Tom Litchfield has now recovered from an injury of his own and takes the place of Dingwall at outside centre.

James Ramm comes in on the wing, with Ollie Sleightholme on the bench.

In the pack, Elliot Millar Mills will make his first appearance of the season as he starts at tighthead in place of Trevor Davison, who is among the replacements.

Temo Mayanavanua starts after an impressive 70 minutes from the bench following the rib injury suffered by Coles against Harlequins last Friday.

Recent short-term signing Gavin Thornbury, an experienced former Connacht lock, is ready to make his Saints debut from the bench.

Angus Scott-Young comes in at seven, with Tom Pearson among the replacements.

Saints go with a 6:2 split on a bench that also includes Henry Pollock.

As for Tigers, they are boosted by the return of experienced duo Julián Montoya and Handré Pollard from international duty, with Montoya skippering the side.

Olly Cracknell comes back into the side at No.8, with Dan Kelly and Joseph Woodward combining in the centres.

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Watson, Kelly, Woodward, Hassell-Collins; Pollard, van Poortvliet; Smith, Montoya, Heyes; Wells, Chessum, Liebenberg, Reffell, Cracknell.

Replacements: Clare, Cronin, Cole, Joussain, Ilione, Youngs, Shillcock, Wand.

Saints: Furbank (c); Ramm, Litchfield, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, McParland; Iyogun, C Langdon, Millar Mills; Mayanavanua, Munga; Kemeny, Scott-Young, Graham.

Replacements: R Smith, West, Davison, Thornbury, Pearson, Pollock, Garside, Sleightholme.