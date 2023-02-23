Lawes back from injury as Saints trio make matchday squad for England's clash with Wales

Lawes, who returned to full training last Thursday, is ready feature again after recovering from the calf injury he sustained during Saints' Heineken Champions Cup defeat to La Rochelle last month.

The 34-year-old is named as an England vice-captain for the encounter at the Principality Stadium.

Lewis Ludlam continues his record of starting every game in this year's Six Nations as he is once again given the six shirt.

Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam will be involved against Wales

Alex Mitchell will look to win his third England cap after being selected among the replacements.

England head coach Steve Borthwick said: “Wales v England in Cardiff is one of the iconic rugby fixtures, steeped in history and always full of passion.

“We know the Principality Stadium crowd will be in full voice and we will have to be at our very best to repeat the success we had in the last round against Italy.

“I have selected a team that I think has the right players and balance to meet the particular challenges we will face this weekend.

“I am delighted to have welcomed Courtney Lawes back to the squad after injury. His quality and experience has contributed to a focused training week, marked by the sort of competition and intensity we expect.

“I could not have asked any more from all the players and there is no doubt that they can’t wait to be a part of this special occasion.”

Wales have opted to drop former Saints fly-half Dan Biggar to the bench, while there is no place in the matchday 23 for another ex-Northampton player, George North.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets – 97 caps); Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 46 caps), Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys – 3 caps), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 22 caps); Owen Williams (Ospreys – 4 caps), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 42 caps); Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 18 caps), Ken Owens (Scarlets – 88 caps) captain, Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 68 caps); Adam Beard (Ospreys – 43 caps), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys – 156 caps); Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 4 caps), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys – 90 caps), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 97 caps).

Replacements: Bradley Roberts (Dragons – 3 caps), Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby – 19 caps), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 47 caps), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 3 caps), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 6 caps), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 16 caps), Dan Biggar (Toulon – 105 caps), Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 25 caps).

England: Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps); Max Malins (Saracens, 16 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 53 caps), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 9 caps); Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 52 caps); Owen Farrell (Saracens, 103 caps) (c), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps); Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 45 caps) (vc), Jamie George (Saracens, 74 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 58 caps); Maro Itoje (Saracens, 64 caps), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps); Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 16 caps), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 7 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 11 caps)

