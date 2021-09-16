Kettering's Mia gets the England call

Mia Watts

Kettering touch rugby player Mia Watts will be representing her country this weekend.

Watts has been selected for the England Touch Rugby Women's Open A Team in the Autumn International Series in Manchester on Saturday and will be competing against teams from Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The event is being live streamed on England Touch YouTube channel.

It is a big achievement for the former Kettering Buccleuch Academy student as she is the youngest member of the Women's Open Training squad at the age of 16.

She has previously won an European gold medal in Paris as part of the England Mixed Under-15s team and is currently part of the England U18's girls and Women's Open Training squads.

She completed her GCSEs at Buccleuch Academy but has just started as a residential student at Hartpury College near Gloucester, studying PE & Coaching and is also part of their U18 Girls Rugby Academy for Union.