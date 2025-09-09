Kettering Rugby Club’s 150th anniversary season kicks off with fun day

The weekend event celebrated the club’s rich history and community spirit with a full day of rugby, including training and games for all ages and formats—mini, junior, veterans, walking rugby, and non-contact T1 rugby.

A key highlight was the Family Day for All, featuring fun activities and the Cycle Challenge Match Ball Delivery, followed by young players leading out the First XV in their season opener winning against Oadby Wyggestonians.

The Festival launched a season focused on honouring KRFC’s legacy and future, including the “150 for 150” fundraiser.

More details are available on the club’s website.

