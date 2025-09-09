Kettering Rugby Club’s 150th anniversary season kicks off with fun day

Kettering Rugby Football Club (KRFC) began its 150th Anniversary Season with a Festival of Rugby at its Waverley Road ground.

The weekend event celebrated the club’s rich history and community spirit with a full day of rugby, including training and games for all ages and formats—mini, junior, veterans, walking rugby, and non-contact T1 rugby.

A key highlight was the Family Day for All, featuring fun activities and the Cycle Challenge Match Ball Delivery, followed by young players leading out the First XV in their season opener winning against Oadby Wyggestonians.

The Festival launched a season focused on honouring KRFC’s legacy and future, including the “150 for 150” fundraiser.

More details are available on the club’s website.

Kettering RUFC members pose for a full club photo

Kettering Rugby Club's 150th anniversary

Kettering RUFC members pose for a full club photo

The first team ran out against Oadby Wyggestonians

Kettering Rugby Club's 150th anniversary

The first team ran out against Oadby Wyggestonians

Some of the action in the second team's first game of the season versus Ampthill

Kettering Rugby Club's 150th anniversary

Some of the action in the second team's first game of the season versus Ampthill

The match ball is delivered as part of a cycle challenge to mark the club's special year.

Kettering Rugby Club's 150th anniversary

The match ball is delivered as part of a cycle challenge to mark the club's special year.

