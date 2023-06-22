The 28-year-old has signed a new deal at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Matavesi has made seven appearances since initially arriving on a short-term deal in 2022.

Originally a part of Exeter Chiefs’ Academy, alongside older brothers Josh and current Saints hooker Sam, Matavesi spent time at hometown club Cambourne, Welsh outfit Ospreys, and Cornish side Redruth before breaking into the Gallagher Premiership at Newcastle Falcons in 2017.

Joel Matavesi has signed a new deal at Saints (photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Matavesi was named a permanent part of Saints’ squad after a successful trial period ahead of the 2022/23 season.

And now the centre is delighted to be extending his stay in Northampton.

“I’m over the moon to be staying on with Saints,” said Matavesi.

“I still feel like I am learning and growing as a player here, and that I have a lot to offer on the pitch, so I didn’t want to look to go and play anywhere else.

“This is the best place for me to keep on improving.

"I’ve got a lot fitter since arriving at the club, and I feel like as well as bringing on the physical side of my game, I feel a lot more confident thanks to the work the coaches are doing with me.”

“Phil Dowson and the coaches have always been very straight with me; it’s a good thing to know what you’ve got to work on, and they’ve got a big squad to pick from, but I’m hoping over the seasons ahead I can get some minutes in the first team and keep pushing the other centres so I can wear the shirt more often.