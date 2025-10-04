'It's shaped me in a big way' - Smith salutes Saints after signing new deal

Fin Smith (photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Fin Smith feels staying at Saints is the best way for him to realise his potential in the years to come.

The 23-year-old has signed a new multi-year contract at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, ignoring advances from admirers elsewhere to stay in Northampton.

In just three seasons in black, green and gold, Smith has enjoyed a rapid rise after succeeding Dan Biggar in Saints’ No.10 jersey.

He was named the club’s young player of the season after his debut campaign in 2023, before claiming the prize again the following year as well as the players’ player of the season award.

That sensational 2023/24 season saw Smith steer Saints to Gallagher PREM glory and an Investec Champions Cup semi-final, and he was also named the RPA players’ player of the year and in the Gallagher PREM team of the season.

Last season, Smith’s controlled performances helped Phil Dowson’s side reach their first Investec Champions Cup final since 2011.

And he is now looking forward to contributing to more big Saints performances in the years ahead.

“I’ve loved my time at Saints so far and feel like I’ve developed massively as a person on and off the pitch,” Smith said.

“I turned up as a 19-year-old a bit naïve, probably just happy to find a team after everything that happened at Worcester. I have to thank Northampton as a club and a place for helping me figure out who I want to be, how I want to play the game, and what it means to play here – it’s shaped me in a big way.

“I came here as a young boy who was just trying to find his feet, develop his style, and compete for the shirt.

“Saints have elevated me towards those international honours and the British & Irish Lions as well. I believe that being in this environment gives me the best chance to reach my potential.

“A big goal I have written down for the next couple of years is to go to a Rugby World Cup. I’ve absolutely loved my time playing at No.10 for England through the Six Nations and the Autumn before. That’s something I want to continue doing, and a reason for me wanting to stay playing in the PREM.

“There were other options for me to explore at the end of this contract cycle, but ultimately, staying in Northampton felt right.

"I am close to my family here, and I genuinely love coming to work every day – being surrounded by my best mates, playing the kind of rugby that suits me, and working within a coaching set-up that brings out the best in all of us.

“As a club, we’re in a period where the core group have been together for a long time, and I believe we can go on to be really successful, win a handful of trophies, and become a dominant force in the league.

"Personally, I want to keep striving to be the best player and person I can be, and be a big part of a successful team at Saints and with England.”