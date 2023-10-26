'It's a joy!'- Dowson delighted to have Lawes available for Saints for longer

Courtney Lawes at England training on Wednesday (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

That is because, following last Saturday's agonising 16-15 Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat to South Africa, the Saints legend announced his intention to retire from England duty following the conclusion of the tournament.

Lawes will call time on his international career following the Bronze Final against Argentina on Friday night.

And that will allow him to focus on matters at his club.

Ironically, Lawes wouldn't actually have missed too many Saints matches during the Six Nations as efforts have been made to avoid scheduling Gallagher Premiership games during the international competition.

But the fact Saints can now take full control of the management of Lawes during that period and hopefully keep him fully fit and firing for the closing stages of the campaign can only be a big benefit to the club.

If they are in the hunt for silverware at that point – and that is no guarantee, especially when you look at their current injury list – being able to have a fresh Lawes to call upon would be huge.

He is, after all, a world class player, who will be desperate to spend whatever time he has left at Saints bringing home big a big trophy or two.

And when asked about having Lawes fully available for Saints, Dowson said: “It's a joy.

"The fact that the Six Nations is now decongested and away from the Premiership obviously makes it easier across the board with Luds (Lewis Ludlam) and Mitch (Alex Mitchell) as well as any other guys who get selected to that's very positive.

"But to have Courtney back in the environment with the confidence he brings, the experience he brings and the quality - it's obviously ideal.”

When asked to sum up Lawes’ contribution to England, Dowson said: “I really wouldn't do it justice, to be honest!

"He's one of five players who have got 100 caps for England, he's captained the side, he's been at four World Cups, he's done things in an England shirt that nobody has done, he's led the way in terms of his physicality so his contribution to England can't be underestimated.

"I probably won't do his contribution justice in this paragraph but he's an England legend and he's coupled his physical talents with his desire to get better and improve.

"He's certainly been world class.”

Lawes will not play any part for England in their final World Cup match on Friday as boss Steve Borthwick has opted to mix up his team selection to give some players a breather.

Alex Mitchell has also been left out of the matchday 23, but Lewis Ludlam is on the bench.

So when will Saints be able to field that trio again?

"It's dependent on their minutes but it's such an intense experience, going away for such a period of time, that whatever happens this weekend against Argentina, the English lads will have a week off,” Dowson said.