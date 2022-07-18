IN PICTURES: The heat is on as Saints start pre-season training

The scorching session, overseen by new director of rugby Phil Dowson, was the first step as the black, green and gold get ready for the new campaign, which starts in September.
Saints will play two pre-season matches before the big kick-off, hosting Bedford Blues on August 27 ahead of another, yet to be announced, encounter.
And their journey towards the 2022/23 season is now underway, with Dowson’s men donning their new black training kit in sweltering conditions to start the week.
Here’s your first look at the Saints squad, courtesy of pictures taken by the club at training on Monday...
Page 1 of 3