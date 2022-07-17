Courtney Lawes of England receives the trophy after the series win over Australia

IN PICTURES: Saints stars shine as England beat Australia to clinch series win

Courtney Lawes captained England to a famous win over Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

By Jeremy Casey
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 11:57 am

The Saints forward was named man of the match as the tourists beat their hosts 21-17 to win the series 2-1, fighting back superbly after losing the opening Test match.

Fellow Franklin’s Gardens stars Lewis Ludlam and Tommy Freeman also played key roles in a stunning success for Eddie Jones’s side.

The players are due to fly home on Sunday to finally put their feet up after a tough season, and they will do so with smiles on their faces after their victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Here are a few images of England’s Saints trio in action, and celebrating their memorable victory.

1. Lewis Ludlam celebrates

Saints star Lewis Ludlam celebrates with the trophy

Photo: Cameron Spencer

2. Prize guys

Saints forward and England captain Courtney Lawes celebrates with his team-mates in Sydney

Photo: Cameron Spencer

3. Tommy on the charge

Saints winger Tommy Freeman makes a break for England

Photo: Mark Kolbe

4. Lewis loving life

Saints ace Lewis Ludlam celebrates the victory over Australia

Photo: Mark Kolbe

