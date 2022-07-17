IN PICTURES: Saints stars shine as England beat Australia to clinch series win

The Saints forward was named man of the match as the tourists beat their hosts 21-17 to win the series 2-1, fighting back superbly after losing the opening Test match.

Fellow Franklin’s Gardens stars Lewis Ludlam and Tommy Freeman also played key roles in a stunning success for Eddie Jones’s side.

The players are due to fly home on Sunday to finally put their feet up after a tough season, and they will do so with smiles on their faces after their victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Here are a few images of England’s Saints trio in action, and celebrating their memorable victory.

Lewis Ludlam celebrates Saints star Lewis Ludlam celebrates with the trophy

Saints forward and England captain Courtney Lawes celebrates with his team-mates in Sydney

Saints winger Tommy Freeman makes a break for England

Saints ace Lewis Ludlam celebrates the victory over Australia