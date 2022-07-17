IN PICTURES: Saints stars shine as England beat Australia to clinch series win

The Saints forward was named man of the match as the tourists beat their hosts 21-17 to win the series 2-1, fighting back superbly after losing the opening Test match.
Fellow Franklin’s Gardens stars Lewis Ludlam and Tommy Freeman also played key roles in a stunning success for Eddie Jones’s side.
The players are due to fly home on Sunday to finally put their feet up after a tough season, and they will do so with smiles on their faces after their victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Here are a few images of England’s Saints trio in action, and celebrating their memorable victory.
Page 1 of 3