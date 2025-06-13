IN PICTURES: Saints stars adjusting to life with the Lions

And ahead of that clash with Argentina in Dublin on Friday, June 20, Saints stars Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman have been acclimatising to life at the Faro training camp.
Here are the latest images of a few members of the Saints contingent...
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.