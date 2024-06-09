Saints were welcomed by thousands of supporters (pictures: Kirsty Edmonds)Saints were welcomed by thousands of supporters (pictures: Kirsty Edmonds)
Saints were welcomed by thousands of supporters (pictures: Kirsty Edmonds)

IN PICTURES: Saints celebrate title triumph with Northampton bus parade

By Tom Vickers
Published 9th Jun 2024, 18:27 BST
Thousands of Saints supporters flooded onto the streets of Northampton on Sunday afternoon as they celebrated the club’s Gallagher Premiership title triumph.

A bus parade took the Saints players, coaches and staff into the centre of town, where they partied with their fans at the Guildhall.

Our photographer Kirsty Edmonds was there to see it all.

Here are some of her best pictures from a special day...

Saints fans turned out in force

1. Saints title parade

Saints fans turned out in force Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Saints supporters young and old hailed their heroes

2. Saints title parade

Saints supporters young and old hailed their heroes Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Skipper Lewis Ludlam had his say

3. Saints title parade

Skipper Lewis Ludlam had his say Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Smiles all round outside the Guildhall

4. Saints title parade

Smiles all round outside the Guildhall Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton