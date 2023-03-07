The Saints boss delivered a candid interview with this publication on Tuesday afternoon, four days on from the 62-8 demolition at the hands of Bristol Bears.

It was the black, green and gold's record Premiership defeat and the Bears' record Premiership win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shocking showing left critics to once again focus on the club's dreadful defensive record, which is the worst in England's top division in terms of tries and points conceded.

Phil Dowson

Saints have shipped an average of 32 points per game, having conceded 514 in 16 league matches so far this season.

They have conceded 73 tries, with no other team having let in more than 59.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Table-toppers Saracens have conceded only 43, while second-placed Sale Sharks have shipped the fewest on 41.

Saints now have a points difference of minus 65, which is the second worst in the league, only better than Newcastle Falcons, who have minus 71 but have played one game fewer.

And when asked how worried he is about the amount of points his side is allowing opposition sides to score, Dowson said: "How worried am I? Incredibly worried.

"I don't think it's our style of play, per se. I think there are elements of that which can lead to defensive issues but I don't think it's a major issue, certainly not to the extent it's become.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What can we do about it? We can coach it to be better, train it to be better and we have to perform it to be better.

"I'm not a moron, despite what people think. I've seen the stats as well and I understand the points we're conceding are not acceptable.

"(Saints defence coach) Ian Vass has many sleepless nights trying to work out why that's happening and trying to make sure we improve in that space."

When asked if he took note of the criticism following last Friday's loss, Dowson said: "I don't need to because I know 62-8 is unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm my own harshest critic - I don't need somebody else to tell me."

Looking back on the defeat at Bristol, who racked up nine tries on a sobering night at Ashton Gate, Dowson said: "It's still very disappointing.

"We as coaches have reflected and spent a lot of time on Sunday and Monday talking about what we got wrong in order for that to be the performance we put out last Friday night.