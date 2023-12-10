'I'm enjoying every moment of it' - Freeman happy to take centre stage for Saints

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hugely talented 22-year-old was the player of the match on Friday night as he helped to steer Saints to a superb 28-19 win at Glasgow Warriors.

The victory in the Investec Champions Cup opener was built on a fantastic first half, which saw Saints fly into a 22-5 lead by the break.

Freeman was at the heart of all that was good for the black, green and gold as he powered over for two tries.

Tommy Freeman shone against Glasgow (photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He was almost unstoppable at times as he again showed his ability at outside centre.

Freeman had previously played at full-back and on the wing when breaking through at Saints, but he is now forming a formidable centre partnership with Fraser Dingwall.

And when asked how he's finding life at 13, Freeman said: "It's not too bad at all!

"It's very new and I'm still learning loads. I want to keep learning.

"Dingers is helping me out a lot. He's class to have alongside me.

"It's really positive and I'm enjoying every moment of it.

"(Saints head coach Sam) Vesty said 'you're going to get more of the ball and it's where we want to see you, in the spaces'.

"It's good to be there and it's fun."

Freeman has scored 10 tries in just 11 appearances for Saints so far this season.

And he has played a key role in three successive wins for his side, against Harlequins, Saracens and Glasgow.

"We're really pleased," Freeman said.

"Glasgow was a tough place to go, the crowd were rocking and the conditions weren't great so credit to the lads for sticking at it to the end and getting that win.

"The win at Sarries was on a similar surface and we wanted to back that up.