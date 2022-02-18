'I can't wait to spend many more years here' - settled Augustus loving life at Saints

But such is his enjoyment of life in Northampton that it seems the No.8 has no plans to go back to South Africa any time soon.

Augustus has recently got his own place having initially lived at James Grayson’s house.

And the 24-year-old, nicknamed ‘Trokkie’ (the truck), seems to be loving everything about life at Saints.

“I enjoy myself here - it’s just the weather that’s a bit...,” Augustus said, smiling.

“It was my first time training in wet conditions here earlier in the week. It was a bit slippery but it’s good.

“I enjoy myself, we’re a good bunch of players and they have accepted me.

“I’m enjoying it, I’ve got my own place now so I’ve got my own space.

“My Mrs has been able to visit me and she will go back at the end of the month.

“I’m enjoying seeing familiar faces again.

“I went home in the off week we had so that was good, but I’m happy to be back and excited.”

Augustus is clearly grateful for how Grayson helped him to settle in at Saints.

And now he has his feet under his own table, he seems eager to stay in Northampton for the foreseeable future.

“I was staying with James and I just want to thank him again for opening his house for me,” Augustus said.

“He was good to me. He showed me lots of spots in Northampton.

“It was a big step for me to come over here and be alone, but I adapted well.

“I’m enjoying it and I can’t wait to spend many more years here.

“I’m going to make this my home.”

A bulldozing ball carrier, Augustus was exactly the kind of player Saints supporters wanted their club to sign.

And the player himself feels life in the Gallagher Premiership suits his style.

“The style of rugby complements me,” Augustus said.

“When I got here, I really enjoyed the way Saints are playing and how other teams are playing.

“Hopefully I can get the Springbok call-up with the way we play here because it helps me play better.

“I want to keep on performing to my best and help the team win the Prem trophy.”

Augustus clearly relishes the physical battle English rugby brings.

And challenges don’t come much tougher than taking on a Sale Sharks pack saturated with South African stars.

“I’m excited for this Saturday because I’ll be playing against one of the top performing packs in the competition,” Augustus said.

“They play quite an aggressive game, a very physical game so it will be nice to see how I keep up against them on the physical side.

“We’re ready for them and I can’t wait for the weekend.

“I do know a few of their players and I’ve played with Cobus Wiese since junior level at the Stormers so I’m looking forward to playing against him.

“I’ll probably chat to him after the game but not before.

“On the field we’re enemies but off the field we’re mates so I won’t chat to him before the game.