'I am so grateful' - former Saints wing Ashton to call time on his rugby career

Ashton, currently at Leicester Tigers, joined Saints from Wigan Warriors in 2007 and scored with his first touch of the ball against London Welsh in the opening game of the 2007/08 season.

He went on to notch a National League One record 39 tries in 25 matches as the Saints marched to the title under Jim Mallinder.

Ashton cemented his place in the squad during Saints' first season back in the Premiership and finished as top try scorer in the European Challenge Cup as the black, green and gold lifted the trophy.

He exploded into life at the start of the 2009/10 season and embarked on a sparkling run of form that brought 15 tries in 16 games in all competitions.

His try-scoring exploits brought him to the attention of the national selectors, and England manager Martin Johnson rewarded him by calling him up to the senior squad for the 2010 Six Nations.

Ashton was later named in the England squad to tour Australia and New Zealand in June the same year and went on to notch his first international try against the Wallabies in Sydney.

His rich vein of form continued into the 2010/11 campaign and after a successful start to the season with Saints, he enjoyed a stunning outing in an England shirt against Australia.

Chris Ashton scored for fun during his time at Saints

He bagged two tries in a 35-18 victory - the second a length-of-the-field effort that will live long in the memory.

His try-scoring form continued in the opening game of the 2011 Six Nations, when he was again on the scoresheet twice as England secured a first win over Wales in Cardiff since 2003, and he continued a remarkable run with four tries in a rout of Italy a week later.

Finishing the season with 10 tries to his name in the Premiership, Ashton earned a call-up to the World Cup squad.

Ashton made his mark in the World Cup in sensational fashion - crossing against Georgia before scoring a hat-trick in England's demolition of Romania.

The winger finished the tournament as joint top try-scorer with Vincent Clerc despite England's poor campaign.

Back in the Premiership, Ashton was back in the media and disciplinary spotlight once again after an incident with Alesana Tuilagi in the East Midlands derby.

Following his high profile clash with Manu Tuilagi the season before, Ashton was found guilty of dragging Manu's older brother into touch by his hair and subsequently handed a four-week ban.

And Ashton, who had been a key man as Mallinder’s men reached the Heineken Cup final in 2011, was not far away from the headlines on his return to action with confirmation of a switch from Saints to Premiership rivals Saracens ahead of the 2012/13 season on a long-term contract.

A hugely successful spell at Saracens has since been followed by moves to Toulon, Sale Sharks, Harlequins, Worcester Warriors and Leicester.

Ashton has made 25 appearances for Tigers after joining midway through the 2021/22 campaign.

He is the record try-scorer in the Gallagher Premiership (98) and Heineken Champions Cup (41) competitions.

To date, he has won three Premierships, two Heineken Champions Cups and one European Challenge Cup.

And after announcing his imminent retirement, Ashton said: “I have just felt, this season, that my body is not able to do what I want it do anymore.

“I am still enjoying the game, enjoying being in and around the team and the game every day, but if I am not able to keep the standards that I expect of myself, then it is the right time for me to retire.

“I am content with the decision and, honestly, I definitely wouldn’t have been had I not been able to come to Leicester Tigers, get back into the game and finish my career on my terms.

“It is the right time for me, I know that, and I am happy in making this decision at this time.”

Looking back on his decorated career, Ashton said: “I still can’t believe all that I have been able to do and all that rugby union has given me.

“This game has opened the world to me, taken me to places I never thought I would have been or experienced, and I am so grateful for that.

“Playing for Wigan Warriors was my dream growing up, that was all I wanted to do, and I know rugby league would have given me so much too, but it is amazing to look back and see what I have been able to do because of both codes and the groups and places I have been a part of in my career.