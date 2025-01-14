Hutchinson can't wait to make more memories after signing new Saints deal

Rory Hutchinson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Rory Hutchinson can't wait to make more memories with Saints after signing a new contract with the club.

Hutchinson already has 11 seasons under his belt at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens - and he is delighted to be extending his stay for more.

The skillful centre, who has nine Scotland caps to his name, was born in Cambridge and represented Cambridgeshire, Eastern Counties and the Scottish Exiles while attending Felsted School in North Essex and playing for Shelford RFC.

He announced himself on the senior stage in style during his first start for Saints, scoring a try on his Gallagher Premiership debut against Exeter Chiefs which won the club’s try of the season award in 2016/17.

Hutchinson became a first-team regular during the 2018/19 season under Chris Boyd, making 17 appearances throughout the campaign as Saints reached the Premiership semi-finals and lifted the Premiership Rugby Cup.

That stellar campaign saw him named Saints’ breakthrough player of the year and nominated for the Premiership’s discovery of the season award.

Hutchinson brought up a century of Northampton appearances against Leicester Tigers during the 2021/22 season, before reaching the 150 milestone against Newcastle Falcons last term.

His Scotland debut came in 2019 against France, and Hutchinson scored twice on his first international start against Georgia.

He toured Argentina with his country in the summer of 2022, and returned to the international fold in November as he started Scotland’s Autumn Nations clash against Portugal.

Hutchinson has been a key figure for Saints this season, scoring two tries in 14 appearances so far, winning the club’s player of the month award for September.

And Hutchinson said: “Northampton has been my home for the last 11 years, and I’m thrilled to be keeping it that way.

“I’m really enjoying my rugby this season; I feel like I'm back to where I was a few years ago with my form.

"I’m grateful especially to Sam (Vesty) and Radders (Lee Radford) – both have helped me to improve my game a huge amount. When you look back, you really appreciate what they do, what they give to the players and to our game.

“They’ve made me a better player, helped me get a better understanding of the game, and that’s such a key part of what we’re trying to achieve as a club.

“While we’re not happy with where we are in the table currently, we’re fully confident that we will keep getting better and push up the standings before the end of the season.

“There’s a core of players in this team that make the group special – we’ve got some real talent, and when we click, we’re dangerous and can push any team.

"Getting to play with players who are that talented and are also your best mates is a privilege, and I can’t wait to make more memories here in Northampton.”