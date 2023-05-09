High Performance Centre a big help for Saints ahead of semi-final at Saracens

Jim Mallinder took his players to Tresham College in Kettering as they sought an artificial surface to prepare on.

They knew they would need to get to grips with it ahead of facing a Sarries side who were well versed in playing on plastic having settled into what was then known as Allianz Park.

This weekend, Saints go back to that ground, now known as StoneX Stadium, for another play-off semi-final.

Saints have been able to prepare in their new High Performance Centre

But this time, they haven't had to go off side to get the preparation they need.

That is because they recently opened a new High Performance Centre at the Gardens, complete with a half-sized artificial playing surface.

"We've got our indoor barn and we do a lot in there," said Saints head coach Sam Vesty.

"We do a lot of our contact work because that seems to be where the difference in the game on that surface lies, in and around the extra metre you can get with the ball.

"We do a lot of our contact work in there and spend a lot of time on it, certainly.

"It's brilliant to have that. It's a really good resource to be able to use.

"We've always done the same sort of bits but I feel like we're getting more out of work in there than we would have if we used the facilities that aren't up to the standard.

"It benefits us all and helps us get better quicker."

On what its like to play on an artificial surface, Vesty added: "The ball seems to be a little bit quicker and the tackle area is definitely slightly different.