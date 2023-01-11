Boro were rampant as they ran in seven tries with Kieran Checkley, Chris Shipman, Lewis Aitken, Matthew Watts, William Farrar, Shaun Mackie and Ben Morton-Bright all crossing the whitewash.

And six of those seven tries were converted by the boot of Joel Richardson.

Wellingborough remain a point behind leaders Vipers having played one game more and they now face a big home match this weekend when they host fourth-placed Stamford.

Wellingborough enjoyed a fine win on the road in their first game of 2023

Oundle suffered a fourth defeat in a row in Regional One Midlands as they were edged out 22-17 at Kenilworth.

William Cardall, Harry Winch and Maciu Selanabuka all scored tries for Oundle and Jacob Gent added two conversions but it wasn’t enough.

Oundle will hope to return to winning ways this weekend when they host bottom side Lichfield.

It continues to be a tough campaign for Kettering in Regional Two East Midlands after they were edged out 17-14 at Newbold on Avon in their first game of the year.

Chris Pye and Henri Styles both went over for Kettering and Oliver Bosworth kicked two conversions but Kettering were beaten.

The Blues are back at Waverley Road on Saturday when they entertain third-placed Northampton Old Scouts.

It’s derby day in Counties Two Midlands East (South) this weekend.

And both Stewarts & Lloyds and Rushden & Higham will head into their clash at Occupation Road in confident mood after both began 2023 on a winning note.

Rushden maintained third place in the table after they recorded an impressive 27-8 victory at Queens.

And S&L, who are just behind Rushden in fourth, were also successful on the road as they returned from Huntingdon & District with a 15-8 win.

