'He's a class act' - South African star Augustus signs new deal at Saints

Juarno Augustus

The influential South African No.8 arrived from the Stormers in the summer of 2021 and has gone on to become a fixture in the first team at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

So far, he has made 45 appearances and scored 13 tries for the black, green and gold.

At 6ft 2ins and 116kg, Augustus has proven himself to be a back row built for the physical demands of the Gallagher Premiership.

He has demonstrated his powerful and dynamic ball-carrying ability on a regular basis for Saints.

During the 2022/23 season, the 25-year-old made more metres with ball in hand than any other forward in the league, while also topping the Premiership rankings in metres made after contact.

And Saints boss Phil Dowson said: “We’re delighted to keep Juarno at the club because of the impact he can have on matches for Northampton Saints.

“His ball-carrying ability clearly sets him apart – statistically he is one of the very best in the league – but he has huge desire to get better across the board and is improving all the time; creating more turnovers, offloading more often both before and after contact, being stronger in defence, and jumping in our lineout as well.

“He’s a class act and makes things happen in games for us as he gets us going forward, which is a very valuable commodity indeed.

"There’s loads more he can offer as well, and we look to get him in the game as regularly as possible because, more often than not, the more he touches the ball the better we play.