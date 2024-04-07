Hendy the super-sub as Saints see off Munster to secure quarter-final spot

George Hendy came off the bench to score twice (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The black, green and gold, who were dogged in defence throughout, refused to allow their opponents to score a single point during the second period, having headed in at half-time level at 14-14.

And Hendy's expert finishing proved to be the difference as his double secured a 24-14 success that means Saints will host South African side Vodacom Bulls in the last eight next weekend.

Saints had beaten Munster during the pool stages at Thomond Park, and the Irish province, backed by a huge amount of fans, were fired up early on at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Lewis Ludlam had to do some fine work to hold the away side up over the line, and Saints eventually escaped.

Tom James' lengthy kick forced Munster to clear, and Saints used the possession in the away half superbly as Burger Odendaal opened the door for James Ramm to score.

Fin Smith added the simple conversion and Saints led 7-0.

But Munster just kept coming and eventually they forced their way over as Sean O'Brien broke the line to score.

Jack Crowley converted to level the scores and while Saints tried to respond, Munster were winning the breakdown battle, allowing them to work their way back up the field.

Munster were close to taking the lead as Simon Zebo gathered down the left, but his pass couldn't find Antoine Frisch, who would have had a run-in.

But Saints still couldn't get out and their resistance was broken once more when a lengthy spell of pressure resulted in Mike Haley going over.

Crowley converted and somehow Saints had to find solutions in terms of how to work their way up the field and create some heat of their own.

And they did find a way, using a scrum in Munster territory to produce a lovely flowing move, which was finished off by Tommy Freeman.

Smith slotted the conversion to level the scores and the game continued to be played at a frantic pace with the two sides really slugging it out.

It remained level at the break and Saints tried to come flying out of the blocks at the start of the second period, but Munster held firm time and again.

Saints sent on Juarno Augustus and Alex Mitchell to try to give them some more impetus but Munster wouldn't be moved.

Odendaal had produced a huge performance for Saints but he was forced off clutching his hamstring in a big blow for the home side.

But Odendaal's replacement was to make an instant impact as Hendy scored with his first touch, diving over in the corner after a lightning-quick counter-attack.

Smith was unable to convert from a tough position in tough conditions and he missed a penalty with little more than 10 minutes to go as the wind wreaked havoc for the kicker.

However, Saints kept coming and after Hendy collected a bouncing ball on the right, the wing produced a spectacular finish, beating two men before diving over in the corner.

Smith saw his conversion attempt come back off the left post to leave the gap at 10 points with six minutes to go.

Munster immediately won a penalty deep in Saints territory and kicked to the corner, but a knock-on ended that charge.

And the away side couldn't summon any sort of late response as Saints finished the game on the front foot before Smith booted the ball out to put the seal on a fine win.

Saints: Ramm; Freeman, Dingwall, Odendaal (Hendy 58), Sleightholme; F Smith, James (Mitchell 52); Iyogun (A Waller 61), Langdon (S Matavesi 57), Davison (Hill 61); Moon (Mayanavanua (64), Coles; Lawes, Ludlam (c) (Augustus 52), Graham (Scott-Young 70).

Munster: Haley; Zebo, Frisch, Nankivell (Carbery 65), O’Brien (McCarthy 62); Crowley, Casey (Murray 56); Loughman (Wycherley 70), Scannell (Clarke 70), Archer; Beirne (c), Ahern; O’Mahony (Kendellen 56), Hodnett, Coombes (O'Donoghue 65).