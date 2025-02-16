Hendy happy to be back as he helps Saints to secure home quarter-final

George Hendy scored on his Saints comeback (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Hendy was happy to be back as he marked his return from injury with a try at Nottingham on Friday night.

The 22-year-old suffered a shoulder injury against Bath on January 5, but he returned to action at The Bay.

Hendy dived over for a first-half score as Saints secured a 66-33 win, helping them to book a home quarter-final in this season's Premiership Rugby Cup.

And when asked how he felt in his first game back, Hendy said: “I felt rusty.

“I'm keen to remember how to play rugby again pretty quickly, but it was nice to put the boots back on and get out there.”

On the game itself, in which Saints went behind twice early on, Hendy said: “It was tough.

“It took us a while to get into the game properly, but once we got going we showed we're pretty hard to stop.

“It was a very frustrating second half. It was quite slippery under foot, the pitch wasn't helping, but we stuck at it and we got a few breakaway tries.

“It was a bit stop-start in the second half but we got going again.

“The first 15 minutes of the match showed that Nottingham were right in it and they put us under a lot of pressure.

“We went back to our basics and tried to hammer that in and got the result in the end.”