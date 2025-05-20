'He'll be fine for the final' - France star Penaud set to face Saints

Damian Penaud is set to be fit to face Saints (photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Union Bordeaux-Bègles star Damian Penaud will be fit to face Saints in the Investec Champions Cup final on Saturday, according to team-mate Adam Coleman.

Penaud picked up an injury in the semi-final success against Toulouse, but Coleman insists the France wing will be ready to start at the Principality Stadium this weekend.

“He’s going good," Australian lock Coleman said of Penaud, who has scored 12 tries in the Champions Cup this season, a record for a single edition of the tournament.

"He’ll be fine for the final - they’re wrapping him in cotton wool!”

Coleman has started every knockout game for UBB, becoming a key figure for the French giants.

He has helped them to overcome the disappointment of last season when they suffered a one-point defeat to Harlequins in the Champions Cup quarter-final before being beaten in the Top 14 final by Toulouse.

“Last year left a big, sour taste in our mouths after working so hard all year and to fall just short," Coleman said. "It was quite disappointing.”

UBB have certainly used those memories as fuel, enjoying a 100 per cent record in the Champions Cup this season, including picking up a maximum 20 points during the pool stages.

But Coleman insists Saints will provide a tough test for his side this weekend.

“They’re a great attacking team, but they’re very good defensively," he said.

“What impresses me about them is their work off the ball - defensively they’re very organised.

"We’ll definitely have to be at our best.

“They really showed it against Leinster in that semi-final. They were well organised, incredibly aggressive on the hits, their maul stood up.

“They’ve got a quality forward pack, it’s going to be a tough game."

Saints have had four players named in the British & Irish Lions squad for the summer tour of Australia, with Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman selected.

“They’ve been playing really well," Coleman said. "A few of those boys are in flying form, so they’ll be playing confident football, as they should.

“But it’s not just them. Their team-mates have been playing really well too.

"To be able to play as well as they have is a credit to their team-mates and the whole squad."