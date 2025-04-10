'He'll add a lot' - Langdon looks forward to welcoming Fischetti to Saints

Danilo Fischetti (photo by Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images)

Curtis Langdon believes Danilo Fischetti will 'add a lot' to the Saints team next season.

The Italy star is making the move to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens from Zebre this summer.

And the 27-year-old certainly comes with plenty of pedigree, having established himself as Italy's first-choice loosehead prop.

Fischetti earned his 50th international cap during this year’s Six Nations against France, and he also boasts more than a half-century of appearances for United Rugby Championship side Zebre, where he is currently club captain.

Langdon will be lining up alongside the new recruit in the Saints front row next season.

And the England hooker said: "I’m looking forward to that.

"I played against him as couple of times when he was at London Irish and I’ve obviously seen him play throughout the Six Nations.

"He looks good at the set-piece, he looks mobile as well, he carries the ball well, he’s a mobile loosehead and I think he’ll add a lot to the team next year, so excited about that."