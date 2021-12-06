'He just doesn't miss a beat' - Boyd salutes Saints skipper Ludlam

Lewis Ludlam

Ludlam was arguably Saints' stand-out performer in both games, against Bristol Bears and Bath.

He topped his team's tackle count last weekend, racking up 18 in the 40-19 victory against Bath at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And the England flanker just keeps getting better as he drives Saints forward.

Boyd said: "Lewis has taken that leadership on pretty personally.

"He not only talks well but he's leading well by example.

"One thing you'll always get from Lewis Ludlam is that he talks well every week.

"He just doesn't miss a beat.