Harrison to leave Saints at the end of the season

The 29-year-old is rumoured to be joining French second division side Provence, who currently sit eighth in the Pro D2 standings.

Harrison has spent a decade at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, making 183 appearances and scoring 26 tries along the way.

The back row forward arrived in Northampton in 2011 after being scouted by Dylan Hartley during a visit to his old school in Rotorua during the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, initially joining the club’s Senior Academy before transitioning into the first team.

Teimana Harrison

His breakthrough came during the 2015/16 campaign when he made 27 appearances for Saints, earned the first of five caps for England, and scooped the club’s breakthrough player, supporters’ player and players’ player of the season awards.

Harrison played a key role in Saints’ most recent trophy success, scoring a try in the final as the black, green and gold lifted the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2018/19.

That same season also saw Harrison score a memorable European hat-trick against ASM Clermont Auvergne, while the following campaign he took on the club co-captaincy alongside Alex Waller and notched up his 150th appearance in Saints colours.

But he will now exit for pastures new when his contract expires this summer.

“While we are disappointed to see Teimana move on, we respect that he has made this decision with his family’s future in mind,” said Phil Dowson, who takes over as Saints director of rugby ahead of next season.

“We know that Saints’ supporters love watching Tei play; he’s dogged in attack and in defence, always punches above his weight, and you know that he will empty the tank every time he steps onto the field.

“He’s been totally committed to the club over the past decade, but now he has decided the time is right for a change of lifestyle for his family, and a new experience of rugby overseas.

“We are blessed with plenty of depth in the back row but are also active in our efforts to strengthen in that space ahead of the 2022/23 season.