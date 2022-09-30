Harlequins v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Sunday's clash

Lawes suffered concussion during last Saturday's derby-day defeat to Leicester Tigers, opening the door for Scott-Young to start.

There is one change to the backline, with Tom Collins coming in for Matt Proctor on the wing. Proctor is among the replacements.

Oisin Heffernan, who has predominantly played at tighthead since joining Saints, will be the loosehead cover for Manny Iyogun.

Angus Scott-Young

Saints are not able to call on the Waller brothers, Alex and Ethan, as both recently suffered concussion, while Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi continues to recover from bicep surgery, meaning the loosehead stocks are currently very low.

Flanker Sam Graham and wing Ollie Sleightholme, who both played the first half of the Premiership Rugby Cup defeat at London Irish on Tuesday, are on the bench.

England prop Joe Marler will skipper Quins after returning from illness.

Injured hooker Jack Walker is replaced by Academy graduate Jack Musk.

Scrum-half Danny Care will earn his first start of the season, while the fourth and final change to the team that lost at Exeter sees fit-again lock Dino Lamb replace George Hammond in the second row.

Harlequins: Green; Marchant, Northmore, Anyanwu, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler (c), Musk, Louw; Lamb, Herbst; Kenningham, Evans, White.

Replacements: Riley, Garcia Botta, Kerrod, Hammond, Jurevicius, Gjaltema, Allan, David.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Iyogun, Matavesi, Petch; Salakaia-Loto, Coles; Scott-Young, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

