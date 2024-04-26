Harlequins v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at Twickenham

Courtney Lawes returns to action for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson continues to rest and rotate, with Alex Waller, Curtis Langdon, Alex Moon and Alex Coles given this weekend off.

But Saints are able to bring back some recharged men as Manny Iyogun, Sam Matavesi, Trevor Davison, Tom Lockett, Lawes, Sam Graham, Fin Smith, Sleightholme and Tommy Freeman all come into the team this weekend.

There are also some fresh forwards on the bench, with Chunya Munga and Angus Scott-Young named in a 6:2 split among the replacements.

George Furbank moves from fly-half to full-back to accommodate England ace Smith, while Freeman starts at centre in place of Fraser Dingwall, who is given a breather on the bench.

George Hendy has been added to an injury list that continues to include Callum Braley, Paul Hill, Rory Hutchinson, Burger Odendaal and Tom Pearson.

With 60,000 supporters expected at Twickenham, Harlequins have bolstered their starting 15 with the return of experienced duo Will Collier and Danny Care, along with centre Luke Northmore, who makes his first start since October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Baxter, Walker, Collier; Herbst, Lewies (c); Cunningham-South, W Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Riley, Marler, Kerrod, Hammond, Lawday, Porter, J Evans, Beard.

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Freeman, Litchfield, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; Iyogun, S Matavesi, Davison; Mayanavanua, Lockett; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Graham.