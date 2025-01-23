Harlequins v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Friday's game

Temo Mayanavanua returns for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints will be without their entire starting backline from last season's Gallagher Premiership final when they travel to face Harlequins on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

England call-ups and injuries have hit the black, green and gold hard ahead of the crucial clash at the Twickenham Stoop.

That means England Under-20s duo Archie McParland and George Makepeace-Cubitt start at scrum-half and fly-half respectively.

Rory Hutchinson remains at centre, lining up alongside Charlie Savala, while Tom Litchfield comes in on the wing to make up a back three that also includes Tom Seabrook and James Ramm.

There is an injury boost in the pack as Temo Mayanavanua is ready to return from concussion, lining up next to Tom Lockett in the second row.

Henry Walker comes in at hooker, replacing Curtis Langdon who was called up by England earlier this week.

Josh Kemeny skippers Saints as part of a strong back row that also includes Tom Pearson and Juarno Augustus.

Callum Hunter-Hill and Angus Scott-Young will provide welcome forward experience from the bench.

Emeka Atuanya, Alex Coles, George Furbank, Sam Graham, George Hendy, Emmanuel Iyogun, Chunya Munga, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame and Robbie Smith are all on the injury list.

As for Quins, they are also without several England stars, meaning Jarrod Evans comes in at fly-half in place of Marcus Smith.

Danny Care, who, at 38, is just one year younger than the combined age of Saints' half-back pairing, starts at scrum-half, with Will Porter on the bench.

Will Joseph comes in at outside centre, while Cassius Cleaves makes his return from injury to start on the wing.

In the pack, Joe Launchbury returns to the engine room to partner skipper Stephan Lewies.

Will Evans will pack down at openside for the visit of the Saints.

Jordan Els, Dillon Lewis and Irne Herbst all return to the matchday squad following their selection as impact players, while Jamie Benson and Leigh Halfpenny are also included.

Harlequins: 15 Tyrone Green; 14 Nick David, 13 Will Joseph, 12 Ben Waghorn, 11 Cassius Cleaves; 10 Jarrod Evans, 9 Danny Care; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Jack Walker, 3 Simon Kerrod; 4 Joe Launchbury, 5 Stephan Lewies (c); 6 Jack Kenningham, 7 Will Evans, 8 James Chisholm.

Replacements: 16 Sam Riley, 17 Jordan Els, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Irne Herbst, 20 Tom Lawday, 21 Will Porter, 22 Jamie Benson, 23 Leigh Halfpenny.

Saints: 15 James Ramm; 14 Tom Litchfield, 13 Charlie Savala, 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 Tom Seabrook; 10 George Makepeace-Cubitt, 9 Archie McParland; 1 Tarek Haffar, 2 Henry Walker, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Temo Mayanavanua, 5 Tom Lockett; 6 Josh Kemeny (c), 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16 Craig Wright, 17 Tom West, 18 Luke Green 19 Ed Prowse, 20 Callum Hunter-Hill, 21 Angus Scott-Young, 22 Tom James, 23 Will Glister.