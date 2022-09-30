Harlequins head coach Matson: Saints' attacking play is exceptional

And Matson admits Saints taught his side 'a real lesson' the last time the two teams squared up.

Quins were beaten 32-31 in an enthralling encounter at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens back in April.

Saints overcame numerous injury obstacles on that occasion to prevail thanks to James Grayson's nerveless late penalty.

And ahead of the renewal of rivalries between the two teams at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday, Matson said: "For us, Northampton taught us a real lesson.

"They beat us when we went up there at the end of last season and that game triggered a lot of our development.

"Their attacking play is exceptional.

“So, I’m really excited about playing another positive team in terms of the quality that will be, but we know it’s going to be a massive challenge.”

Like Saints, Quins have lost two of their opening three Gallagher Premiership games.

But Matson's team continue to display their razor-sharp attacking game, and they were only just edged out by Saracens and Exeter Chiefs.

“It’s been a great week in terms of our preparation," said Matson, who saw his side lose 43-42 in a thriller at Sandy Park last Sunday.

"The big talking point for us off the back of last weekend’s narrow loss was the courage to come fighting back.

"A lot of teams fold when they’re 31-7 down at half-time, but this team’s DNA is to go and have a crack and see what happens.

"To be ahead with 16 seconds to play was the positive point around it."

Quins welcome back Joe Marler this weekend, with the England prop returning from illness to captain his club.

“We’ve perhaps been a bit unlucky with injuries and absences so far this season," Matson said.

"Obviously, we’ve had a gradual return of Marcus, Danny and Andre is still to come back, but you’ve got to feel for guys like James Chisholm, Tom Lawday, Stephan Lewies, Alex

Dombrandt, Will Collier, Scott Steele and now Jack Walker who have had injuries disrupt their season's start.

“But that being said, it’s been great to see how other players have taken their opportunities with both hands so far.

"We’ve had some young lads who will be the future of the club exposed to first-team rugby.

