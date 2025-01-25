Harlequins 22 Northampton Saints 19: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Tom Pearson didn't deserve to be on the losing team (photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Saints were given a bitter dose of their own medicine at the Twickenham Stoop on Friday night.

After securing last-gasp wins against Bath and Munster earlier this month, it was the turn of Phil Dowson's men to feel pain late in the game.

Cassius Cleaves landed a sucker punch that proved to be the knockout blow as the black, green and gold saw another dagger plunged into their Gallagher Premiership play-off bid.

And how it hurt.

Because this was not a match that was just there for the taking, it was one that was in Saints' clutches between the 12th minute and the 76th.

Dowson's side led throughout that period, having taken an early lead thanks to a well-worked try for the hugely influential Tom Pearson.

But Saints could never quite put Quins away in a game that really was a microcosm of the black, green and gold's season so far.

It was constantly one try scored, one try conceded until the pattern was finally broken by the Cleaves winner.

And that meant Saints continued their run of one game won, one game lost as those superb successes against Bath and Munster have both been followed by frustrating defeats.

Just as they were when they lost at Stade Français the week after beating Bath, Saints were hugely depleted heading to face Harlequins.

A whopping 17 men were missing due to injuries and England's ridiculously-placed Six Nations training camp in Girona.

And in a season when Saints have so often been unable to build up any sort of momentum, owing much to key absences, here was another spanner in the works.

However, it has to be said that many of the fears heading into the Quins clash didn't materialise.

Archie McParland and George Makepeace-Cubitt weren't outgunned by the much more experienced Quins half-back duo.

Breakdown menaces Jack Kenningham and Will Evans didn't really have the impact on the game that some may have felt they would as Saints kept possession for long periods.

And in actual fact, it was an encounter that many would not have envisaged at all as what won it was Quins' defensive defiance.

On a boggy pitch, the home side ensured Saints got stuck in the mud time and again after bagging their third try of the night on 47 minutes.

It gave Dowson's men plenty of time to get that crucial bonus-point score that could have put the game beyond Quins.

But, try as they might, they could not force the home door open again.

There was so much play between the Quins 22 and the halfway line, only for the hosts to erect a wall that Saints could not penetrate.

And, as they had three times earlier in the game, Quins proved so efficient in the Saints 22 when the big chance came to finally take the lead with four minutes to go.

The home side, led by the dynamic Tyrone Green and lightning-quick Cleaves, moved the ball with impressive speed and eventually found Saints wanting out wide.

Aside from an early try-saving tackle from James Ramm, the black, green and gold found Quins so tough to stop when they got up a head of steam in the 22.

Saints also looked dangerous when they got in the opposition red zone, but they couldn't get there enough as Quins held them at arm's length for long periods during a hugely attritional second half.

Both teams were almost out on their feet in the closing stages, with conditions under foot resembling the Grand National.

But in the race to reach the play-offs, any slip-up was always going to be costly.

And it was Saints who fell first to allow Quins to beat them to that crucial five points which boosts their top-four chances while leaving the black, green and gold's hanging by a thread.

How they rated…

JAMES RAMM - made a huge try-saving tackle early in the game and was always looking to make things happen. Found himself exposed a couple of times in defence but handled the high ball well... 7

TOM LITCHFIELD - got the chance to showcase his power game on a few occasions as he put Quins on the back foot with some nice runs, while also kicking well from hand once or twice... 7

CHARLIE SAVALA - a tidy showing from the centre, who has certainly looked at home in that position as he tries to create and defends well... 7

RORY HUTCHINSON - helped to conjure a try for Seabrook and won a key turnover late in the first half. Did his best to find a way through Quins... 7

TOM SEABROOK - made some strong carries and added to his try tally during the second half... 7

GEORGE MAKEPEACE-CUBITT - looks a real talent and his run that led to Saints' first try was one for the highlight reel. Always looking to create and was really sharp here... 7.5

ARCHIE MCPARLAND - a quick tap penalty and a catch from a restart didn't quite work out how he would have hoped, but aside from that, this was another example of why this young man is so highly rated as he largely handled the occasion well... 7

TAREK HAFFAR - this was a massive showing from the prop as he set up one try, scored another and carried impressively every time he got the chance, showing off his athleticism... 8

HENRY WALKER - ensured the set piece functioned well and did all that could be asked of him as he produced another good showing... 7.5

TREVOR DAVISON - a steady showing from the prop as he defended well when he had to and also added something going forward... 7

TOM LOCKETT - thundered forward when he got the chance and helped to ensure Saints were steady at the set piece as he produced another good performance... 7

TEMO MAYANAVANUA - so good for Saints to have this man available again after concussion and one of his offloads in the first half was a thing of beauty... 7.5

JOSH KEMENY - was always looking to make an impact but a couple of things didn't quite go his way as he was penalised for a high tackle and Quins stopped him in his tracks once or twice... 6.5

TOM PEARSON - CHRON STAR MAN - scored Saints' first try of the night with a good finish and put in a huge performance, charging around the field, looking to carry hard and disrupt Quins at every turn... 8

JUARNO AUGUSTUS - was so unfortunate that one chip over the defence didn't bounce kindly as he may have scored a stunning try, but he used his power to carry hard during his time on the field... 7.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

LUKE GREEN (for Davison 52) - perhaps his best bench showing for Saints as he came on and had a real impact, carrying hard and impressing at scrum time... 7.5

TOM WEST (for Haffar 56) - was able to make his mark with some good physicality and helped Saints to take it to Quins in the set piece... 6.5