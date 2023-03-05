Graham wants Saints to 'flush' Bristol horror show as they bid to get back on track against Bath

But the back row forward knows it is imperative that his side 'flush' it as they bid to get back on track by beating Bath at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

Saints shipped nine tries as they suffered their record Premiership defeat at Ashton Gate, losing 62-8 to the rampant Bears.

It was a crushing end to a run of three successive league wins for the black, green and gold.

Sam Graham

And Graham said: "That one's going to hurt for quite a while.

"There was obviously a lot of expectation coming here on the back of a good run, which we wanted to keep rolling, but we've got lots to work on and we have to get back on the horse on Monday.

"It just goes to show small margins because when you don't get things right, you get punished at this level.

"I know that's said quite a lot, but speed of ball when we get into their 22, we're trying to play and we get held up.

"It was messy and we couldn't get the momentum onto the ball like we did against Gloucester, whereas, to their credit, they were quick in that area.

"The damage was done further out and it's tough.

"It felt as if the floodgates opened and that's really disappointing because it's not who we are as a team and who we want to be.

"Our resilience has got to be better than that if we're talking about top four.

"We've got to stop talking and do it.

"We're back in on Monday and it's a massive week building into the Bath game.

"We need to flush this and move on.

"Within this group, there is still so much confidence.

"We know what we want to do, and we'll review it honestly.

"We'll take a long, hard look at ourselves and, without being told, we'll know what we need to do.

