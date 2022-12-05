Good news for travelling Saints fans wanting to watch England's World Cup quarter-final against France
With England facing France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening, some Saints fans will have been fearing that they would miss the match due to their own French test.
Saints take on La Rochelle at Stade Marcel Deflandre at 6.30pm French time on Saturday, with the football kicking off at 8pm French time.
That means that there will be a slight overlap, making it difficult if supporters had to get from the stadium to a bar to watch it.
However, the ever-helpful media team at La Rochelle have confirmed that will not be a problem fans need to face.
Because the England match will be available to watch in the 'bodegas' (stadium bar areas), meaning supporters can stick around and support their country after backing their club.
And it should certainly be a lively atmosphere on and off the field as the English and French seek crucial successes.