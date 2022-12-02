Gloucester v Northampton Saints: Tom Vickers' big match preview

Tom Collins scored a superb try in Saints' game at Gloucester last season

Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, December 3, 2022, .5.30pm

Weather forecast: 3c, mostly cloudy

Live television coverage: BT Sport

Referee: Ian Tempest

Gloucester: Evans; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May; Carreras, Varney; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain; Clarke, Alemanno; Ackermann, Ludlow (c), Morgan.

Replacements: Socino, Elrington, Knight, Jordan, Polledri, Twelvetrees, Hearle.

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; Smith, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Moon; Coles, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Smith, Iyogun, Petch, Ribbans, Scott-Young, Graham, James, Proctor.

Not considered for Saints selection: Matthew Arden, James Fish, James Grayson, Mike Haywood, Geordie Irvine, Courtney Lawes, Tom Lockett, Ollie Sleightholme

Most recent meeting: Saturday, April 16, 2022: Gloucester 31 Saints 21 (European Challenge Cup)

Tom's preview: One glance at the current Gallagher Premiership table tells you all you need to know about England's top tier this season.

It is tighter than ever, with every single week seemingly rugby's equivalent of the football six-pointer.

That is certainly the case for fourth-placed Saints now as they get set for a run of league fixtures against the sides that sit so close to them.

Next up is a Gloucester outfit who currently sit seventh, just three points below the black, green and gold.

Then, after a couple of Champions Cup games, it's Harlequins, who are third, two points above Saints, to start the new year.

Exeter Chiefs, who are two places and three points below Saints, are up next, at Sandy Park, and then, after two more big European matches, it's Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

That derby game needs no extra meaning, but it will get it thanks to the fact Tigers are currently just two points and a place below Saints.

In February, Saints will host second-placed Sale before they go up against Gloucester again.

Put simply, every single week, there will be very little margin for error.

There is clearly not much between most sides in the Premiership this season, so every game will have such meaning attached to it.

Every team knows that razor-sharp focus will be required week on week.

And sheer ability won't be enough.

Because to prevail in this narrow Premiership matches, winning mentality is a must.

You have to know how to win tight games, and that must become a habit if you are to finish in the league's top four.

Saracens and Sale Sharks are in a strong position as they seek to stay in the top two.

But those below them won't give up the chase, while trying to dent each other's bid at the same time.

It should make for a fascinating spectacle. Some would say the antithesis of the autumn internationals.

And it really is set up for a fantastic second half of the league season.

For every club though, it will only be fantastic if they finish in that top four.

And Saints know this Saturday's game at Gloucester is the first stepping stone in hopefully achieving that.

