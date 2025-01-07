Gallagher Premiership 'such a special product', says Saints coach Vesty

Sam Vesty says the Gallagher Premiership is 'such a special product'.

The Saints head coach helped to steer his side to a thrilling 35-34 victory against table-toppers Bath on Sunday.

Fin Smith's penalty with the final kick of the game secured the bonus-point success for the black, green and gold.

It was yet another enthralling encounter in a truly entertaining league.

And Vesty said: "It is bonkers! It's so competitive and you don't get that in other leagues.

"We've got such a special product because of what we have.

"The experience of coming to a full Franklin's Gardens and seeing that, it's fantastic.

"There's definitely a bit more attacking flair going on, people are trying to play with the ball and it's a great spectacle."

On the clash with Bath, Vesty said: "What a game! I thought it had it all.

"We tried to play in our way, they played their way and that creates a good game.

"It's gone right to the end and what the boys left out on the pitch from both sides, I thought it was an incredible effort."

Saints have been known as one of the most entertaining teams in England for some time now.

And Vesty said: "We know what we want to be and that's part of who were are so we're not going to go away from it. It's how we think we can be successful and what we're good at so we commit to it and there was a great example of us doing that with a boatload of physicality in that first 30 minutes.

"We're not going to change. We know who we are and we know what we want to be.

"We've always got a mindset of 'we're going to score the next try' and we probably went away from what we try to do in that second half a little bit.

"We probably tried to just look after the win, park the bus with about 30 minutes to go, but that lasted about 10 minutes and we decided we want to go and play.

"What a cracking game!"