Furbank scoops Saints' player of the month prize for September

George Furbank

The full-back claimed 60 per cent of the online supporter vote to scoop the Travis Perkins-sponsored prize.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furbank edged out fellow nominees Tom Wood, Fraser Dingwall and Api Ratuniyarawa for his superb performances against Gloucester and Exeter Chiefs.

The 24-year-old, who also slotted in at fly-half for periods of the two matches, scored Saints' first try of the new Gallagher Premiership season, scything through in the first half against Gloucester.