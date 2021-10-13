Furbank scoops Saints' player of the month prize for September

George Furbank has been crowned Saints player of the month for September.

By Tom Vickers
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 1:43 pm
The full-back claimed 60 per cent of the online supporter vote to scoop the Travis Perkins-sponsored prize.

Furbank edged out fellow nominees Tom Wood, Fraser Dingwall and Api Ratuniyarawa for his superb performances against Gloucester and Exeter Chiefs.

The 24-year-old, who also slotted in at fly-half for periods of the two matches, scored Saints' first try of the new Gallagher Premiership season, scything through in the first half against Gloucester.

He also boasted two try assists and 223 metres with the ball in hand in September, as well as a 100 per cent record from the kicking tee, which helped Saints to a vital last-gasp win down in Devon.

