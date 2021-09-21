Furbank: Saints must be more clinical to win at Sandy Park

George Furbank

The black, green and gold started their season with a bonus-point 34-20 win against Gloucester at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.

But they made hard work of it, having failed to capitalise on some lengthy periods of pressure during the first half.

And Furbank, who was the star of the show, scoring one and playing a part in three further tries, said: “We know going down to Exeter this week we're not going to get as many opportunities as that so we're going to have to be more clinical when we get in the 22.

"When we get chances, we're going to have to take them.

"We got one over on Exeter in February and hopefully it's not the same (muddy) conditions it was down there last time, but we wouldn't mind it.

"We're going to go down there and roll our sleeves up and hopefully put in a good performance."

On the display against Gloucester, Furbank added: "Overall, it was a hard-fought win.

"I thought we started really well and dominated the first 20 minutes but we probably went into half-time not as far ahead as we should have been.

"They had a yellow card and we probably put too much pressure on ourselves to go and get points, whereas if we'd stuck to our plan we would have come away with more.