The full-back had to be helped from the field early on last Saturday as he couldn't put any weight on his right foot.

Furbank was spotted with crutches on the Saints bench during the game against Sale Sharks, which the black, green and gold went on to win 38-34 in dramatic fashion.

But a scan on Monday delivered good news for Furbank, who expects to miss Saturday's game against Gloucester but is setting his sights on the trip to Ashton Gate six days later.

George Furbank

"I'm all good," said Furbank, speaking to BBC Radio Northampton's Saints Show.

"I got some good news back from the scan so hopefully it won't be too long before I'm back playing.

"I've got a mid-foot sprain and I've had a lot of stick because I had crutches on Saturday then got rid of them on Monday into a boot and then I was walking again on Wednesday.

"It wasn't looking good on Saturday evening. It ballooned up a bit and I was struggling a bit with the pain so it wasn't looking promising.

"But the scan came back pretty much all clear so hopefully I can get the swelling down, get back walking and running and be in contention for next week.

"The boys say I self-diagnose, they say I make a bit of a meal of it, tell them I'm going to be out for months and then it turns out to be a week.

