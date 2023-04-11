News you can trust since 1897
Full house at the Gardens as Saints welcome Saracens

Saints have announced that there will be a full house at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

By Tom Vickers
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
There will be a full house at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on SaturdayThere will be a full house at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday
The club has sold out for the blockbuster Gallagher Premiership clash with Saracens.

More than 15,000 tickets have been bought as the black, green and gold take on the league leaders, needing a victory to keep their hopes of a spot in the competition’s play-off semi-finals alive.

The match, which kicks off at 3pm at the Gardens, will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

If you have missed out on tickets for the match, there is still one more opportunity to see Saints on home soil this season, with East Midlands rivals Leicester Tigers coming to town on Saturday, April 29.

Tickets are available from just £17 (plus a £1.50 booking fee) for adults or £1 (plus a £1.50 booking fee) for all under-19s.

Season ticket holders can also purchase additional tickets for just £10 (plus a £1.50 booking fee) across all ticket categories.

Following the Tigers match, supporters will be welcomed onto the pitch as the club bids a fond farewell to this season’s departing players.

Click here to secure your spot now.

