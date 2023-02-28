Fraser eager to focus on wins rather than tables as Saints bid to push on

Dingwall scored a crucial second-half try as he skippered Saints to a 41-34 win against Gloucester last Saturday.

It was a third Gallagher Premiership win in succession for Phil Dowson's men, who have taken 19 points from a possible 25 in 2023.

Next up is a tricky trip to Bristol Bears on Friday night, and Dingwall knows his side must keep winning as they look to not only hold on to third spot but also potentially push for more.

Fraser Dingwall

"It's a similar picture to last year because in this middle part of the season all of the clubs are on similar points," Dingwall said.

"If you can pick up some momentum and put wins on top of each other, that's when you start to separate from the pack.

"It's really important because we've seen momentum swings in games and now in terms of seasons.

"Hopefully we can just keep picking up wins and not worry too much about the table.

"Then, all of a sudden we're in the top two."

Saints looked to be moving six points clear of Gloucester when they led 41-15 with five minutes to go.

But the Cherry and Whites scored three times in the closing stages to salvage a try bonus point and a losing bonus point.

"We're frustrated because it should be a five-point swing in the league table rather than a three-point swing," Dingwall said.

"Conceding those tries at the end and giving them two bonus points is frustrating but if I take a step back and think if we were offered a five-point win against them before the game, I would have taken it.

"Ultimately, it was a good result.

"We want people to come here regularly and support us because that makes a massive impact on us.

"But I would hope that we could also be entertaining by being really stingy in defence and holding teams out by being physical.

"It's an area of the game that we've got to be better at.

"Because of where we want to go, the frustration is a positive thing because the standard we have for this team is so high.

"We know where we can get to and where we can be so that's why we were frustrated about those tries at the end.

"If we just wanted to sit around mid-table then it's fine, but we want to go right to the top so that's why we were frustrated."

The highlight of the game from a Saints perspective was the try that Dingwall scored, finishing off the most flowing of team moves.

"Someone said it was the move of the day but they must have forgotten about me shinning the kick at the start!," Dingwall said, laughing.

"It was a deflected kick into Kahn's (Lukhan Salakaia-Loto) arms and then I was just trailing.