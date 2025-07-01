Former Saints lock Hunter-Hill 'absolutely buzzing' as he returns to Edinburgh

Callum Hunter-Hill (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Saints lock Callum Hunter-Hill is 'absolutely buzzing' after rejoining Edinburgh on a two-year deal.

Hunter-Hill spent two years with Edinburgh between 2017 and 2019, making 19 appearances, and he now returns to the club, subject to the completion of a medical.

The 28-year-old was only at Saints for one season, having joined from Saracens last summer.

He suffered some bad luck with injuries and was never able to cement a first-team place.

But Hunter-Hill is now ready to get back on track north of the border.

“I’m absolutely buzzing and very grateful to be back at Edinburgh Rugby," Hunter-Hill said. "It’s a club that means a huge amount to me. Edinburgh’s always been home and I’m proud to be part of it again.

“There’s a brilliant group there and having watched from afar, especially last season, the team is so well poised to make an even bigger step forward next year, and I’m relishing the chance to add whatever I can to the squad.”

Born in Melrose and an East Lothian native, Hunter-Hill’s rugby career started at North Berwick RFC and continued through Stewart’s Melville College in Edinburgh, where he notably won the Brewin Dolphin Shield.

He played his club rugby at Stirling County, where he captained the side, and progressed through the Glasgow Warriors academy, making his professional debut in 2016.

A Macphail Scholarship recipient, Hunter-Hill went on to captain Scotland U20, earning 19 age-grade caps.

Hunter-Hill joined Edinburgh ahead of the 2017/18 season after a loan spell at London Scottish, making his debut away to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

He enjoyed a breakout 2018/19 campaign, featuring in 18 matches in all competitions, including home and away Champions Cup victories over Newcastle Falcons.

Hunter-Hill joined Saracens on loan ahead of the 2019/20 season, impressing with 25 appearances, before making the move permanent.

He was instrumental in Saracens’ English Championship win in 2020-21, helping them return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Across five seasons at StoneX Stadium, Hunter-Hill made 81 appearances, including coming off the bench in their 2022/23 Premiership final victory over Sale Sharks, before moving to Saints ahead of the start of last season.

Though yet to earn a senior Scotland cap, Hunter-Hill has been involved in national training camps and was selected for the 2021 summer tour to face Georgia and Romania, a tour ultimately cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Callum back to Edinburgh.

"He’s a quality player with significant experience at the top level, featuring in some really important games for both Saracens and Northampton Saints.

“He brings real quality to our set-piece with his ability to call the lineout, and his size and toughness will bring further physicality to the pack.

"He will be a great addition to the squad, and we look forward to welcoming him back to the club this summer.”