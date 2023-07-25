Ross McMillan, who was part of the black, green and gold's double-winning squad of 2013/14, has joined Exeter Chiefs as assistant forwards coach.

The former hooker was previously part of London Irish's coaching team but was left out of work following their demise earlier this year.

“I’m very happy to be here,” said the 36-year-old, talking to the Exeter Chiefs website.

Api Ratuniyarawa (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images for Barbarians)

“I’ve been here a couple of weeks now and, hopefully, I’ve created a bit of a tidal wave and started to have an effect on a few people.

“My aim coming in was not just to make my own mark, which I hope to do, but I want to learn from those around me.

"Anyone who knows rugby knows how well the Chiefs have done over the years. The success they’ve had doesn’t just happen, it comes from people and players working incredibly hard.

“For me, this is an exciting next chapter in terms of my career.

"I enjoyed my time at Irish and I will forever be grateful to the coaches, the players’ and the staff there.

"Unfortunately, the situation happened as it did, but coming into this new environment, I’m excited for what lies ahead.”

Another man to find a new home following the sad loss of Irish is Api Ratuniyarawa, with the ex-Saints lock joining French side Aviron Bayonnais as Rugby World Cup cover.

The 37-year-old has been recruited to cover for Georgian Konstantine Mikautadze, Uruguayan Manuel Leindekar and Argentine Lucas Paulos, who are all expected to represent their countries at World Cup.

The 40-cap lock has previous experience in France after playing 71 games for Agen before heading to Saints, where he became a key figure before joining Irish.

Should Ratuniyarawa stay at Bayonne for a prolonged period, he could face Saints as they are in the same pool as the Top 14 outfit in the European Champions Cup.

Another former Northampton forward who could be plying his trade in France is Owen Franks.

