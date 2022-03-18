Former Newcastle centre signs short-term deal at Saints

Joel Matavesi

The 25-year-old is the brother of Saints hooker Sam Matavesi.

Joel came through Exeter Chiefs’ Academy system while playing for his hometown club, Cambourne, and the English-qualified centre also spent some time with Welsh outfit Ospreys before returning to Cornwall to represent Redruth in National Two South.

His breakthrough to Gallagher Premiership level came in 2017 when he made the switch to Newcastle Falcons, where Matavesi made five first-team appearances, scoring one try, on his league debut against Sale Sharks in 2021.