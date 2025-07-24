Five Saints youngsters in England Under-18s squad for trip to South Africa

Charlie Tamani (centre) is one of five Saints players selected by England Under-18s (picture: Ketan Shah)

Five Saints youngsters have been named in England U18 Men’s squad for the 2025 International Series in South Africa next month.

Jack Lewis, Aiden Reid, Sonny Goode, Hugh Shields and Charlie Tamani have all been selected.

Back row forward Lewis, prop Reid, fly-half Shields and winger Tamani have all been previously capped at Under-18s level, with only back Goode set to earn his first cap during the competition.

All five played in February’s PREM Rugby U18 Academy League final at Kingsholm, where Saints beat Bath to take the title.

Lewis and Reid crossed the whitewash in that match, while Shields was perfect from the tee to seal the 31-14 victory.

The 26-player England group will travel to the Western Cape this August to face Georgia, France and hosts South Africa across three matchdays on August 8, 12 and 16.

A new captain will be selected for each matchday to lead the U18 Men’s side.

England return to action after earning a 100 per cent winning record at the U18 Six Nations Festival for the second consecutive year, securing victories against Scotland (71-5), Spain (43-19) and International Series opponents France (29-27).

The squad will assemble at Loughborough University’s Elite Athlete Centre today (Thursday) for a two-day, pre-tournament training camp.

“Congratulations to all players and staff involved on the tour, the work behind-the-scenes across last season’s U17 and U18 camps has been incredibly rewarding so far,” head coach Jonathan Pendlebury said.

“This series awards an opportunity to players to take a first step onto the pathway and develop themselves as rugby players and individuals.

"Their experiences will be critical in our endeavours to continue building a leading England team in years to come.

“With a healthy proportion of our travelling squad already capped, their chemistry and leadership will be invaluable to our efforts and we’re determined to explore beyond our boundaries in the coming weeks.”

England U18 Men’s 2025 International Series squad (includes current academy, school and U18 caps)

Forwards: Seva Batikora (Leicester Tigers, Brooksby College, uncapped), Kwame Bekoe (Leicester Tigers, Norwich School, uncapped), Charlie Bray (Sale Sharks, Kirkham Grammar School, 2 caps), AJ Henry (Saracens, Mill Hill, uncapped), Henry Horsfall (Gloucester Rugby, Kings Worcester, uncapped), Jordan Ikeh (Sale Sharks, Stockport Grammar, uncapped), Freddie Jones (Saracens, Sutton Valence School, uncapped), Henry Laidlow (Harlequins, Trinity School, 4 caps), Jack Lewis (Saints, Northampton School for Boys, 2 caps), Lawrence Ogbonnaya (Sale Sharks, Kirkham Grammar School, uncapped), Aiden Reid (Saints, Northampton School for Boys, 1 cap), Marcus Southwell (Leicester Tigers, Oakham School, uncapped), Oliver Spencer (Sale Sharks, Grammar School at Leeds, 4 caps), Casper Wheeler (Bristol Bears, Hartpury College, uncapped).

Backs: Ollie Batson (Exeter Chiefs, Exeter School, uncapped), Will Bayston (Sale Sharks, Sedbergh School, uncapped), Charlie Bosanko (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge Community College, uncapped), Junior Denny (Gloucester Rugby, Bloxham School, 4 caps), Ajay Edwards (Newcastle Falcons, Durham School, 1 cap), Sonny Goode (Saints, Bloxham School, uncapped), Will Payton (Leicester Tigers, Warwick School, uncapped), Hugh Shields (Saints, Northampton School for Boys, 3 caps), Oscar Talbot (Leicester Tigers, Rugby School, 4 caps), Charlie Tamani (Saints, Finborough School, 4 caps), James Townsend (Leicester Tigers, Warwick School, 3 caps), Declan Treacey (Bath Rugby, Beechen Cliff School, 4 caps).