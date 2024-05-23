Ollie Sleightholme (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Five Saints players have been named in the Premiership Rugby team of the season for the 2023/24 campaign.

Curtis Langdon, Alex Coles, Courtney Lawes, Fin Smith and Ollie Sleightholme have all been selected.

Sleightholme was the league’s top try scorer with 14.

Lawes and Smith were up for player of the season but missed out to Exeter Chiefs centre Henry Slade.

Saints have more representatives in the team of the season than any other club.