Fish reflects on 'great experience' at Saints as departure is confirmed

Fish made his debut against Newcastle Falcons in the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2016, but it was during the 2018/19 campaign that really he made his breakthrough into the first team – taking his opportunity in an injury-struck Saints side.

He added 24 appearances and three tries to his tally that term, starting the Gallagher Premiership semi-final against Exeter Chiefs and coming off the bench to help Saints lift the Premiership Rugby Cup at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Fish made his 50th appearance for the club towards the end of the 2019/20 season, and played another 20 times in 2021/22 while scoring tries against Wasps, London Irish and Worcester Warriors to take his overall Saints tally to 10.

And Fish said: “I’ve had a great experience during my six seasons with Saints, and I feel very proud to have spent the majority of my career so far playing for Northampton.

“The time has come for me to move on, but I’m looking forward to a new challenge and I wish the rest of the squad and the coaches the very best for the future.

"For now, I’m focused on helping the team finish off the season as strongly as possible.”

All of the club’s confirmed departing players will be recognised on the pitch after this Saturday’s game against Leicester as part of the annual leavers’ ceremony after the final home match of the season.