Fine Saints debut for Smith as Bristol are beaten

Fin Smith

Smith enjoyed a 100 per cent day with the boot while also showcasing his creativity as Saints took control with four tries in 18 first-half minutes.

Bristol kept battling and bagged a try bonus point of their own in the second half, but Saints always had enough breathing space as they bounced back from their defeat at Bath.

It wasn't the slickest of starts from Saints as they conceded four penalties in succession early on, giving Bristol field position.

It allowed Pat Lam's men to apply huge pressure from the lineout drive, which they did, eventually sending Harry Thacker over.

Callum Sheedy converted and Saints were seven points down inside the opening few minutes of the match.

Saints were struggling to get hold of the ball, but when they finally did, they made Bristol pay.

A big gap appeared in the Bears defence, and Alex Mitchell needed no invitation, sprinting through it to score.

Smith secured his first Saints points with the successful conversion, and the scores were level.

Saints were starting to get into the groove and Mitchell had his second score just past the 20-minute mark, powering his way over impressively after being released by Rory Hutchinson.

Smith slotted the conversion and Bristol were forced into a couple of key changes as captain Joe Joyce and star full-back Charles Piutau had to head off the field.

Saints were starting to get on the right side of the referee, winning plenty of penalties, but Smith missed touch on two occasions.

However, the fly-half made amends with a well-struck penalty to give his side a 10-point advantage.

Saints were the ones in command, and they stretched their lead further with a tidy try.

Fraser Dingwall released George Hendy, who fizzed a fine pass out to the onrushing Ollie Sleightholme for the score.

Smith converted and Saints soon had their bonus-point try, in sensational style.

A move that flowed from Hutchinson, Mike Haywood and Mitchell ended with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto keeping his feet and his composure to dive over for his first Saints score.

Smith converted and Saints had flown into a 31-7 lead that had escalated so quickly.

There was almost a fifth try when Smith slalomed through superbly, but it wasn't to be as Sam Graham saw the ball slip from his grasp with the line in sight.

Saints did have their next score not long into the second half though as Smith sent a fantastic long pass out to Matt Proctor, who cruised home.

Smith slotted the conversion, but he soon saw the seven-pointer cancelled out as his pass was intercepted by Sheedy, who raced in for the score.

Sheedy also added the conversion and Bristol had two tries to their name with 27 minutes to go.

Smith, who hadn't been moving freely after racing back to try to stop Sheedy, came off to a huge ovation as Bristol started to apply some pressure for the first time since early in the game.

The Bears were starting to show their bite, and they bagged their third try when Magnus Bradbury managed to score out wide under pressure.

Sheedy scuffed the conversion badly to leave the gap at 19 points, but Bristol continued to threaten, forcing Saints into a lengthy spell of defence on their own line.

The home side eventually held out to win a penalty, but the black, green and gold were struggling to get a foothold in the game in the second half.

Bristol kept coming and they sent Thacker over for his second following a lineout deep in Saints territory.

AJ MacGinty converted and suddenly the deficit was just 12 points with as many minutes remaining.

It was all starting to get a bit nervy again at the Gardens, but Saints soon calmed things down with a nice score.

Grayson finished things off after a move that included an outstanding offload from Aaron Hinkley.

Grayson converted, but Graham was sent to the sin bin with a minute to go after Bristol closed in on the Saints line.

And the Bears had the final say as MacGinty found space to go over for his side's fifth try.

He missed the conversion, but it wasn't to matter either way as Saints celebrated a hugely welcome win.

Saints: Hendy; Proctor, Dingwall (c) (Collins 59), Hutchinson, Sleightholme; Smith (Grayson 56), Mitchell (James 69); Iyogun (E Waller 52), Haywood (Matavesi 59), Hill (Petch 59); Salakaia-Loto (Nansen 73), Moon; Graham, Hinkley, Augustus (Scott-Young 34).

Bristol Bears: Piutau (Bates 22); Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Purdy (Porter 46); Sheedy (MacGinty 62), Uren; Woolmore (Thomas 48), Thacker (Capon 48), Lahiff (Tyack 65); Batley, Joyce (c) (Vui 22), Bradbury, Lewis (Heenan 46), Harding.