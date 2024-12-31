Fin reveals favourite game of 2024 as he targets another big year with Saints
Smith produced another hugely influential showing to help Saints see off Newcastle Falcons 61-0 last Saturday.
It was the perfect way to end a year in which he became a Gallagher Premiership champion, an England international and a European player of the year nominee.
And the 22-year-old said: "It's been great.
"I've loved it, loved playing here, loved the opportunities I've had to go and play with England.
"It's a year I'll look back on with loads of fond memories and the big thing for me is to keep improving, keep being consistent and hopefully I'll have another big year this year."
Arguably Smith’s best showing of 2024 came at Thomond Park in January as he steered 14-man Saints to victory against Munster.
"Munster away is still a game I get asked about a lot and it was probably the first game I've been properly recognised for a good performance so that was cool,” Smith said. “I felt like I got a lot of confidence off the back of that and felt like I managed to drip feed the confidence into some of my other performances.
"The England debut I had was amazing, playing at Croke Park (against Leinster) was awesome and my favourite game of last season was the semi-final here at home against Sarries. The atmosphere here was amazing for that.
"The (Premiership) final was obviously amazing as well but playing in front of a sold-out Franklin's Gardens in that semi-final, you could feel the tension and the fans properly got behind us so that was my favourite memory from last season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.